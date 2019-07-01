Ranjini Maitra July 01 2019, 1.05 pm July 01 2019, 1.05 pm

The shooting of Ashutosh Gowariker's period war drama Panipat has come to an end. On Sunday, Kriti Sanon took to Instagram to announce the wrap and also wrote a heartfelt note for the director as well as co-star Arjun Kapoor. Not only did she call Arjun 'a lovely and entertaining costar' but also said they had 'no ices to break'! She also thanked Gowariker for giving her the opportunity to play a character with elaborate shades.

Panipat, based around the third battle of Panipat that took place between the Marathas and the Afghans, features Arjun as Sadashivrao Bhau, the commander-in-chief of the Maratha army in the battle. Kriti plays his wife Parvati Bai, a woman of immense strength.

“I am very excited. It is the Marathas, but a different era (not the Sanjay Leela Bhansali one). This character is also quite different from what you’ve seen. It is about the Panipat war. I am playing Parvati Bai who is married to Sadashiv Rao (Arjun Kapoor). There is a whole love story which leads to the marriage and how she accompanies him to the war. She also has a very important role to play," she earlier told Indian Express in an interview.

Gowariker's love for large-scale period dramas is known to all. His last two outings, Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey and Mohenjo Daro, however, fared poorly. For Panipat, the team went lengths to make sure that it all came out perfectly. This included Arjun learning to ride a horse as well as both he and Kriti learning sword fighting. We are to see if it turns out to be a hit for the filmmaker as well as Arjun, whose films are generating lukewarm collections for a while now.