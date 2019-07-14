Priyanka Kaul July 14 2019, 12.50 pm July 14 2019, 12.50 pm

Kriti Sanon is one actress who is gradually paving her way to success. With a few highs and lows, the actress has managed to make her footing in the industry. Her next big project is Ashutosh Gowariker’s period drama Panipat, co-starring Arjun Kapoor. Gowariker's last movie Mohejo Daro (2016), also a period drama, was a dud at the box office. During a recent interview, Luka Chuppi actress was asked whether she was rather nervous or excited featuring in his film, keeping in mind his last project, the actress was quick to praise the director.

Check out the teaser poster of the movie Panipat:

She said, " I don't think it matters how was the last film because there's no taking away from him that he's a very talented director. I feel overwhelmed that I got the opportunity to work with him. I loved many of his films like Lagaan, Jodha Akbar. The way he creates that world and magic on screen, I have experienced this and I can say that it's one of the best experiences."

Adding on to her own flops, she said, "When Raabta didn't do well, it didn't matter. Bareilly Ki Barfi was on its own for what it was. So, it depends on the content eventually and he's (Gowariker) is a brilliant maker."

Sanon is touted as one popular actress on social media handles. While appreciation is plenty, trolling is a sad part of it too. However, for Sanon, she tries to take away the appreciation which gives her confidence. She said, "I don't take the pressure. I think love is always welcoming. It also opens a lot more door to opportunities which were not on your table before. Yeah, you do feel a sense of responsibility because people trust you for what you're doing and you better work your ass off. and you better really give your best shot. which I always try."

Sanon has zero tolerance for negativity and thus uses the block option whenever needed."I think there's a very convenient option called block, which you can use very often when people are talking nonsense and I do that. I try and stay away from the negativity, " she added.

The movie Panipat will be based on the third battle of Panipat and also star Sanjay Dutt, Padmini Kolhapure and Mohnish Bahl among others. It's slated to release on December 6, 2019.