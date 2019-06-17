Antara Kashyap June 17 2019, 1.23 pm June 17 2019, 1.23 pm

Director Ashutosh Gowariker has carved a niche for himself as a period drama filmmaker. From Lagaan to Jodha Akbar to Mohenjo Daro, Gowariker has managed to pull off the massive amount of work needed for a period drama. His next film Panipat has also managed to create a lot of buzz since its inception. The director has roped in a cast consisting of Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon, and others. This ensemble of actors will be now joined by veteran actor Zeenat Aman.

According to reports, Zeenat Aman will be playing the role of Sakina Begum from Hoshiyargunj who helps Arjun Kapoor's character Sadashiv Rao Bhau in the film. Confirming the news, Gowariker said, “Zeenat Ji will be seen in a cameo as Sakina Begum, a feisty character leading her province of Hoshiyarganj. Her character lives within the confines of her kingdom, aloof from the politics of the region, till Arjun’s Sadashiv Rao Bhau turns to her for help.” The actor had previously worked with Gowariker in the film Gawaahi, where he also acted. “It’s an honour for me and a fan moment to be directing Zeenat Ji. Her humility despite her stardom is fascinating,” he said recalling the time they co-starred in Gawaahi.