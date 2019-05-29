Pankaj Kapur will have enough exposure this year, predicts Ganesha!

In Com Staff May 29 2019, 2.23 pm May 29 2019, 2.23 pm

This birthday star is a legendary actor, story writer, screenwriter, and director. Right from his role in the movie Raakh, to Ek Doctor Ki Maut and Maqbool, he has nailed it big time in each of his performances. Furthermore, he has got a National Film Award for each of the movies mentioned above. We're talking about Mr Pankaj Kapur, and it's his birthday on the 29th of May!

This veteran actor also did numerous hit television serials including the likes of Karamchand, Kab Tak Pukaroon and Office Office! This hell of an actor, Ek Ruka Hua Faisla, Chameli Ki Shaadi, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Halla has also been a part of great movies like Gandhi, The Blue Umbrella, Shaandaar,Bol, Ek Aadmi, Roja, Raam Jaane and many more! He is truly a phenomenon in the industry!

Astrological Predictions:

This ensuing year could be of a new opening for the legit actor Pankaj Kapur. He is to remain strongly motivated to prove his ability as a talented actor this year. He is likely to get a different kind of role to perform in a Bollywood film. He will also have more freedom to work and get enough exposure to showcase his talent. People are to view different traits in his personality says Ganesha. He will come out as a resourceful person and accept new challenges willingly. The killer actor will work hard over the new challenges to achieve his objective to prove himself as a much-talented actor. Furthermore, he may get actively involved in some charity work for a social cause as well. His performance is to be applauded by people in general, and he will be able to prove his utility as a versatile actor.

The transiting Jupiter will give him the opportunity to exhibit his hidden talent and may help him get the right platform to showcase his hidden talent as well. He is to remain strongly motivated to do his best and get acclaimed for versatility. He may be inclined to spirituality, which, in turn, may help him gather more strength to keep working. The movement of Saturn is to mellow him down and have fewer convictions. The change is to come from within to accept a different role. He may not remain much concerned about earning big money though.

The period from November 2019 seems much eventful for him as he may need to work for extended hours till the year 2020. Also, new relationships may take shape, however, he needs to execute due caution while shaping new connections. A very progressive and prosperous time is foreseen for Pankaj Kapur in the following year, says Ganesha.

This year seems progressive for him, but the movement of wily Saturn during the year 2019 can lead to many issues which may create stress and inner discontent for him. He needs to refrain from getting involved in any kind of controversy. He also needs to avoid any kind of conflict and remain more accommodative about the views of his near ones and his well-wishers. Due to the adverse transit of Saturn and the shadow planets, the period till the end of October 2019 seems much challenging for this actor. Things are likely to start moving more favorably from November 2019. He needs to remain much careful about his health, too, as an issue related to the respiratory system may cause some concern. He needs to treat the same with due remedial measures promptly for good!

We wish this savage actor a great birthday ahead, and we hope that he makes more hard-hitting films in the times to come!