Pankaj Tripathi is all shades of intense in his debut magazine cover

Bollywood actor and powerhouse performer, Pankaj Tripathi has had an ecstatic 2018. He rocked the small and big screens with his impeccable performances in Stree, Sacred Games, Mirzapur and Kaalakaandi. Now, looks like Pankaj Tripathi has finally got his due in this big money industry known as Bollywood. The actor commenced his 2019 on a successful note as he made his magazine cover debut on India’s leading men’s magazine - ‘The Man’.

In the photoshoot for the same, Pankaj Tripathi was at his dynamic best in an avatar that was never seen before. The actor had a complete makeover and his sharp looks were serving intensity. Pankaj can be seen in different checkered and striped suits of colours like grey, blue and brown, leaving us stunned in his poses full of swag. Well, like last year, 2019, too, seems to be a memorable year for Pankaj as he’s got a stunning line-up to look forward to.

The actor will be seen in Dharma Productions’ Drive that co-stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez, popular web series like Sacred Games and Mirzapur’s second season, Satish Kaushik’s Kaagaz which is being produced by Salman Khan and in Luka Chuppi alongside Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon. Now that's a busy year waiting for you, Pankaj!