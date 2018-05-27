Papa Mahesh Bhatt’s advice to Alia Bhatt on how to handle success is not to be missed!

Alia Bhatt who is riding high on the success of her latest release Raazi seems to be making the best use of her Sunday. The actress who is the daughter of ace director, Mahesh Bhatt, seems to be receiving some life gyaan from her daddy dearest and it is something we all should bookmark too.

It so happened that we bumped into a video on Alia’s Instagram feed where we see Mahesh Bhatt giving some advice to the actress on success. Known for his amazing wit and extra-ordinary artistic approach, the learning from Mahesh Bhatt is sort of a fruitful one. Here check out the video below to get an idea what we are talking about:

Papa #MaheshBhatt’s advice to #AliaBhatt A post shared by IN.com (@getindotcom) on May 27, 2018 at 4:37am PDT

Following the slew of positive responses that the actress is getting for her role in Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi, such words of wisdom from papa seem to be a perfect fit to the situation. Not just this, few days back, Mr. Bhatt also congratulated Alia with a Twitter post which was all about bettering oneself.

Alia my girl u are flying higher and higher !

Get addicted to bettering yourself. Love @aliaa08 #Raazi pic.twitter.com/wUJaCtkHym — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) May 14, 2018

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt has recently wrapped up the shoot of Zoya Akhtar’s film Gully Boy. Soon after, she started shooting for her next film Kalank which will reunite her with Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania star Varun Dhawan. Further, she is also busy prepping up for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.