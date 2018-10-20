Papa Shahid Kapoor to return to the sets after paternity break

Shahid Kapoor turned father for the second time in September this year. His baby boy arrived while the actor was awaiting the release of his last film Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Shahid was neck-deep in promotions and juggled both personal and professional with ease. But after the release of Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Shahid has been low key, or should we say he’s been on paternity leave. However, the actor will be soon back on the sets of his next.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the actor will kickstart the shooting of his next Arjun Reddy remake on Sunday. A source said, “The shoot is starting with the second half of the story and the opening scene will see Shahid biking with his friends. For another portion of the film that will also be shot in the city, he will be training in football for some crucial sequences.”

Shahid will don a long hair and bearded look for the first schedule of the movie. The actor will have different looks throughout the movie. Arjun Reddy remake stars Kiara Advani as the female lead. The Machine actress will join the team in November. After wrapping up the Mumbai schedule, the team will head to Delhi in January next year. The original Telugu movie was directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy and he will be the director’s chair for the remake too.

2018 has been quite a balanced year for Shahid. While Padmaavat went on to be his biggest hit till date, Batti Gul Meter Chalu failed to make a mark at the box office. We are sure his fans are eagerly waiting to see him on the big screen in 2019.