image
Saturday, October 20th 2018
English
Papa Shahid Kapoor to return to the sets after paternity break

Bollywood

Papa Shahid Kapoor to return to the sets after paternity break

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   October 20 2018, 5.19 pm
back
Arjun Reddybatti gul meter chaluBollywoodEntertainmentkidsremakeShahid Kapoorson
nextEXCLUSIVE: Iulia Vantur on the #MeToo movement and why it should not be misused!
ALSO READ

NOTA impresses Tamil audiences but fails Telugu fans!

Urvashi Urvashi: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani make a sizzling pair in this recreated number

Vijay Deverakonda to romance Janhvi Kapoor in his next?