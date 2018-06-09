Papped: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make their couple debut at the New York airport

Seems like Priyanka Chopra is having a hell of a time enjoying some downtime in the United States before she kick starts shooting for her next Bollywood film next month. The Quantico babe has been spotted out and about with Nick Jonas many times recently. They were first clicked during the Memorial Day weekend at a baseball game.

Video: Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas arrive at JFK pic.twitter.com/5EwWUXhNQE — #jess | #ImWithPriyanka (@hipslikePC) June 8, 2018

And now looks like PeeCee and Nick are heating up the scenes for their fans. From flashing PDA on social media to making a couple stint at the airport, the in-love duo are leaving no stone unturned to make it official. The new couple landed together in New York City on Friday and were photographed together at JFK airport.

Also to notice is the fact that how the paparazzi clicked the rumoured couple beautifully from different angles, and these clicks are not like those random mediocre ones. Both stars held onto Starbucks drinks and kept their sunglasses on as they made their way through the terminal. Jonas, 25, was dressed down in a T-shirt, skinny jeans and denim jacket while Chopra, 35, looked glam in a cropped pink knit top and wide-legged pants. The Quantico actress accessorized with white peep-toe heels and a Tod’s handbag.

Must say, both really look lovely together!