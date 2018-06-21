Papped! Ranbir Kapoor catches up with actor Sanjay Dutt ahead of Sanju's release

Sanjay Dutt's life is being portrayed on screen in Sanju by Ranbir Kapoor who steps into the shoes of Dutt, the actor with a celebrated and controversial past. Also, it was a while back, the trailer of Sanju came out and everyone has been raving about Ranbir's impressive transformation as Bollywood's Baba.

And now looks like ahead of the film’s release, Sanjay Dutt paid a visit to Rishi Kapoor on Wednesday night at his residence, and Ranbir too joined them. We really do not know why both the stars met up, but seeing them together in a single frame surely made their fans go gaga. Have a look at the pictures below:

Us three last night at home! pic.twitter.com/GNiM1eG60Q — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 21, 2018

Also, there were rumours that Sanjay Dutt will be promoting Sanju alongside Ranbir Kapoor, but looks like they were just rumours as we have hardly seen them together. While pictures of the two together outside a studio laughing their hearts out and hugging each went viral (long back), which makes another rumour of Sanjay shaking a leg with Ranbir for a promotional song in the flick true, thankfully.

Well, let us just wait and watch what Sanju has in store for one and all. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju which also stars Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Jim Sarbh, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Boman Irani will hit the theatres on June 29. For latest updates in Bollywood, stay tuned to in.com.