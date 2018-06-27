Papped: Ranbir Kapoor promotes Sanju, Kriti Sanon shoots for an ad

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has been on a promotional spree for his soon-to-release flick Sanju, a biopic on Sanjay Dutt. The actor who confesses blatantly that he is in desperate need of a hit film is out and about town giving interviews.

Our shutterbugs clicked him at a famous studio in Bandra as he stepped out of his Range Rover and made way to enter the studio. Wearing a grey jacket over a black tee and black pants, the actor looked super cool.

The actor will be seen essaying the character of Sanjay Dutt. The trailer and songs of the movie have already piqued the curiosity. He has got the mannerisms of Dutt bang on which is evident in the trailer.

The movie also stars Paresh Rawal as his father, the late Mr Sunil Dutt, Manisha Koirala as his mother, Nargis, Dia Mirza as wife Maanayata, Sonam Kapoor as his girlfriend, Vicky Kaushal as his friend and Anushka Sharma as a biographer. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Sanju is slated to release on June 29, 2018.

Coming back to the pictures, our paparazzi also clicked Kriti Sanon outside the film studio. She was there to shoot for an ad. She looked pretty in a crop top and denims.