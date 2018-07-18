Papped! Sara Ali Khan is all about BLUSH and ETHNIC wear post her hectic gym session

Star kids are ruling the Bollywood charts these days. Be it getting papped post their workout sessions or be it them slaying it on the red carpet, all are in a que to dethrone one another as the competition is getting hotter. But out of the lot, one demure belle stands out with her petite frame, gorgeous looks and regal etiquette. We are, of course talking about Sara Ali Khan whom we spotted recently, and her blushing ethnic style took our hearts away.

Sara Ali Khan has been spotted post her workout session on an everyday basis. The debutante knows how to keep herself in a perfect shape and is leaving no stone unturned in doing the same. On Wednesday, the babe was snapped while making her way out of the gym. In the photo, the newcomer looked drop-dead gorgeous donning an ethnic wear. She wore a white long kurti with a flared skirt which had red borders on the hemline. Sara finally completed her look by pairing it up with Kolhapuri juttis. Smart and breezy dressing!

Sara’s post gym session was not just about style. The actress was all smiles for the lenses and her grin surely made the paparazzi go aww. Just look at these photos and if you are having bad day, get ready to have a broad smile on your face throughout.

Meanwhile, a fashion point to notice, Sara is moreover just seen in desi attires these days. Talking about the diva’s professional front, Sara will be making her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath. The film stars Sushant Singh Rajput opposite Sara and is directed by Abhishek Kapoor. Based on the famous Uttarakhand Floods, the film is slated to release on November 30, 2018. Her Simmba with Ranveer Singh will also hit the screens this year in December. Given the controversy and delays that have clouded Kedarnath, it will have to be seen which movie would ultimately be her debut. Anyway, we are enjoying her occasional spottings for now.