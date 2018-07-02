Papped: Striking in stripes, Anushka Sharma heads to London for a cosy time with Virat Kohli

Monsoon is here and so is the season of love. And looks like actress Anushka Sharma just cannot keep calm and is all excited to meet hubby Virat Kohli. The Sui Dhaaga babe was clicked at the airport on a Sunday night (July 1) whereas per reports the lady has headed to London. For the initiated, Virat is in the UK for the T2OI match against England.

Have a look at her pictures below:

Quite in a hush-hush mode, we see Anushka Sharma all decked up. Wearing a blue and white stripe themed outfit, Anushka looked pretty and elite. Soft curls, white sneakers, minimal make-up and finally a statement watch is how the actress’ completed her overall get up.

What we loved about Anushka's airport attire is that the lady kept it light-toned and non-jazzy. Even the colour of her sneakers and lipstick was minimal and not gaudy. And that is why Anushka's look was all breezy and any occasion ready. Kudos to the stylist here!

Anushka will be spending quality time with husband Virat this month. She will return to the country in August and start the promotions of Sui Dhaaga: Made In India.

Until then, see you soon miss, sashaying again at the airport runway!