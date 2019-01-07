Paresh Rawal doesn't care about his political career but will always support Modi

After a remarkable performance as Sunil Dutt in Sanju, Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal is all set to hit big screens with his forthcoming film, URI: The Surgical Strike. In the film, Rawal will be seen as a National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister. We caught up with the actor for an interview today and as usual, he couldn’t stop heaping praises for the Prime Minister of India - Narendra Modi.

Paresh Rawal is a member of parliament in the Lok Sabha and an avid Modi fan and it’s not a secret anymore. In the interview, the actor was asked about his political career to which he replied, “I am not here to make a political career. Election or no election, I would support Modi Ji.” We get you, Paresh. The actor wholeheartedly supports Narendra Modi and has never shied away from the same. Well, Rawal was also asked if has any plans to contest the upcoming elections to which he said, “No comments.”

Talking about the films, URI: The Surgical Strike co-stars Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam in the lead roles, Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is set to hit the big screens on January 11, 2019.