Priyanka Kaul July 01 2019, 6.54 pm July 01 2019, 6.54 pm

It’s the season of remakes and remixes! Recently, Kabir Singh, a remake of South hit film, Arjun Reddy, set the box office ringing. Now, Varun Dhawan is also gearing up for a remake. He is going to feature in the remake of Coolie No 1, which released 1995 and Govinda - Karisma Kapoor in the lead. While Varun will step into Govinda’s shoes, Sara Ali Khan would be reprising Karisma Kapoor's role. And now, another actor has joined the team.

Actor Paresh Rawal will be seen playing the role of Hoshiyar Chand, originally played by Kader Khan. According to sources, “He (Paresh Rawal) plays the role of Sara’s father, Hoshiyar Chand, and the humour in the film revolves around his part. While the role in the original film was more in the orthodox zone, the new one has been tweaked as per modern sensibilities.”

It would be interesting to see Paresh Rawal, last seen in the movie Uri: The surgical Strike, stepping in the shoes of Kader Khan as the role was a significant one.

The team of the movie, including the leads and the other ensemble cast will be shooting in Bangkok as part of a 20-day schedule. “After wrapping up the overseas shoot, the team flies to Goa to finish another big schedule of the film,” the source added.

On May 1, actor Varun Dhawan had shared a post on his social media handle posting the picture of a badge that read “No 1 licensed poster.” If this was not enough, his caption cleared the air and confirmed his official association with Coolie No 1’s remake.