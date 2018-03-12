Pari screamer 4 will scare the living daylights out of you

The fourth screamer for Anushka Sharma’s upcoming horror film, Pari, is out and it can’t get more horrifying. The trailer for the same is already out, but seems like Anushka hasn’t had her fill of scaring the viewers.

With every screamer and posters, the audience gets a deeper insight into Anushka’s antics. In this clip, she is seen sitting on the railing of the balcony. The camera zooms on Anushka’s white face and blood shot eyes looking at the camera eerily. If this won’t knock the daylights out of you, then nothing can!

The trailer which was released earlier had left us in a bit of confusion. Judging from it, Anushka appears to be possessed by some supernatural power. She seems to be both the victim and the perpetrator of the presence of this supernatural being or probably it’s something in her head.

The film also features Parambrata Chatterjee, Ritabhari Chakraborty and Rajat Kapoor. But, whatever we have seen till now, Anushka Sharma as opposed to her bubbly self, aces this unsettling character and will make you cringe in your seat with those bloody blue eyes!

Pari is Anushka Sharma’s third film as a producer after NH10 and Phillauri. This was a bold step on Anushka’s part to venture into the genre of horror. The genre is still being explored in the country and not have been appreciated always, however, the Indian audience is attracted to Hollywood flicks like IT, Annabelle and The Conjuring. Judging from the teaser, Pari is here to do exactly that and proved that it is ‘not a fairytale’.

The film is directed by Prosit Roy. It was originally scheduled to release on February 9 but gave way to Akshay Kumar’s Padman. Now Pari will hit the theatres on March 2. Both Pari and Padman are co-produced by KriArj Entertainment. Anushka is also busy shooting for Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kif starrer Zero helmed by Aanand L Rai. She has also started prepping for Sharat Katariya’s Sui Dhaga opposite Varun Dhawan.