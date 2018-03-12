Pari trailer: Looks like a date with the devil

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma’s upcoming film Pari’s trailer has been released and it looks incredibly horrifying. We had already seen Anushka in a scarred form in the previously released posters and teaser and after watching these, the makers surely made us expect a gory trailer. While it is not clarified if Anushka will be doing a double role in the film, it appears that she is a vessel which is possessed by the supernatural presence.

The trailer consists eerie shots that are pretty good at keeping you up for an entire night. It shows Anushka with earphones plugged in but a scary background score makes the atmosphere creepy. A conversation between a man and a woman can be heard in the background. They talk about a task being assigned to Anushka, something which she is “made for.” Though the woman is confident on Anushka completing the task, the man seems unconvinced. A glimpse of the man is visible on a mirror and it looks like he is trying to fix a bruised eye.

We then see Parambrata Chatterjee talking to his mother. He wants to take Anushka in as she has none to call her own. A number of shots show Anushka as a possessed person. In the post credits scene, the camera is seen hanging over a woman’s foot while her nails are being cut. But the background score strikes again as even towards the end of the clip, it feels as if there’s an impending disaster.

"Pari is a great script, and I have complete faith in the vision of the director as well as this collaboration with KriArj Entertainment," Anushka had said in a statement.

After Hollywood films such as IT, Annabelle, The Conjuring and others made it big in India, it is good to see filmmakers giving more importance to the horror genre.​