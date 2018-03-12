Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor to kick off Namastey England soon

After Sandeep Aur Pinky Farar, Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor kicks off their next film together, Namastey England. They are set to start work on Vipul Shah’s directorial with a Valentine’s Day photoshoot. In fact, composer Mannan Shaah, has already composed four songs for the first leg of the schedule.

Mannan Shaah in an interview with Mumbai Mirror said, "The script of Namastey England required younger actors and Arjun and Parineeti fit the bill perfectly. When they heard the four tracks, a soulful sad song, a Sufiana melody, a dance number and a soft romantic number, they instantly connected with the music.” Lyricist Javed Akhtar is working on the album for the film. “He's the senior-most in the team and believes in this love story album more than anybody else," Shaah added.

The makers earlier clarified that the film is not a sequel to Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Namastey London. "We're all big fans of the music of Namastey London and ‘Main Jahaan Rahoon’ continues to be an iconic track. However, the story is completely different so we have added Indian classical elements to the music with a lot of new signature tunes. A travel and transition montage will serve as a catalyst to the story," Shaah said.

Mannan had collaborated with Vipul Shah on Vidyut Jammwal-starrer Commando: One Man Army. On working with him, Mannan said, "Vipul sir understands melody and lyrics really well and it's easy to play him a scratch. Since I have worked with him closely over the last four years, there were no briefs and demands this time."

Parineeti and Arjun will begin shooting from February end in UK where the film will be majorly shot. Apart from UK, some portions will be shot in France, Switzerland, Belgium and Punjab and Mumbai in India.