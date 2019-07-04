Soheib Ahsan July 04 2019, 11.49 pm July 04 2019, 11.49 pm

Parinneti Chopra is a playful person who enjoys her work a lot. She enjoys photo shoots in particular, so much that she often cannot resist buying the clothes she shoots in. On Thursday, the actress tweeted a picture of herself in a tank top from a photoshoot. In the tweet, she hinted that she may have bought the clothes after the shoot but did not confirm it. She is currently hard at work getting ready to portray Saina Nehwal in a biopic. For the role, she has been training to play badminton.

This might have been another dress I kept after the shoot not confirming. 👀🏴 pic.twitter.com/CRcbyevDDG — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) July 4, 2019

Although buying clothes after a photo-shoot may seem unusual, that is not the case with Parineeti Chopra. This is not the first time that she has fallen in love with and later bought the clothes she was shooting in. Last month, she had tweeted a picture of herself from another photoshoot in which she was wearing a red suit. In that tweet, she had stated that she bought the dress after the shoot adding a hashtag of easiest shopping ever. Such behaviour is not unusual as Parineeti Chopra is often a light-hearted playful person on social media.

I bought this outfit after the photoshoot, I won’t lie 🤣🌹💃#EasiestShoppingEver pic.twitter.com/pciaZtzE0d — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) June 27, 2019

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra is quite busy as well. She was last seen in Kesari alongside Akshay Kumar. She has three films lined up apart from the Saina Nehwal biopic. She will be seen in a dark-comedy titled Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside Arjun Kapoor. After that, fans will get to see her alongside Sidharth Malhotra in Jabariya Jodi. The film revolves around the concept of groom kidnapping prevalent in parts of Bihar. Lastly, she will be seen in a war drama film alongside Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and others. The film is titled Bhuj: The Pride of India and is based on the Indo-Pak war of 1971.

Well, that seems like a lot of places for Parineeti Chopra to shop for clothes from.