Darshana Devi May 08 2019, 3.41 pm May 08 2019, 3.41 pm

B-Town actor Parineeti Chopra joined the film industry in 2012 with Ishaqzaade, opposite Arjun Kapoor. The film was a great start to her career as she also went on to bag a National Award for it. After Kill Dill in 2014, the actor suddenly disappeared from the silver screen and ended up taking a two-year sabbatical from films. During a recent chat show, Pari opened up about what made her take a break from Bollywood and how she spent those two years.

The Kesari actor revealed that her issues with being overweight kept her away from the celluloid. "I was too fat. I had started looking really bad," she said. "One day I saw a picture of myself and I got really scared. I looked at myself and I didn't recognise myself. This is not a 26-year-old girl. I have no right to look like this, especially if I am an actress. And at that time, one film of mine had flopped also. So it just kind of triggered it.”

Parineeti Chopra gets candid about her sabbatical, shares her weight loss journey

“I was like, 'Okay, this is the right time to take a break. I am not going to shoot anything for six months. I am going to work on myself and just recalibrate'," she added. She further disclosed that during her break, she was busy setting home a new home as well. "I thought this was the greatest thing - I'm going to work out and concentrate on my house," she said.

Now as she is back, the actor is currently busy with back to back films. She had historical drama Kesari as her last outing, which paired her opposite Akshay Kumar. She is now gearing up for the release of Prashant Singh’s Jabariya Jodi, opposite Sidharth Malhotra. The film is slated to hit the screens on July 12.