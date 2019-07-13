Priyanka Kaul July 13 2019, 4.07 pm July 13 2019, 4.07 pm

Parineeti Chopra’s has currently started taking some interesting projects. After bagging the role of Saina Nehwal in an upcoming biopic, she will be seen in the remake of Tate Taylor’s The Girl On The Train (2016). The movie will see Parineeti in a mystery genre for the first time and the actress has started gearing up for her role, one step at a time. She posted her picture on her Instagram and her caption confirms that she's going for a look change.

Her post suggests that she will be going for a hair colour change to become #TheGirlOnTheTrain. The movie is scheduled to be filmed in England. For the Namaste England actress, who has studied in England, it would be like going back to the place she is already acquainted with. The actress on working for a completely different role for the first time said to indiaexpress.com, “I am super excited to be shooting this film because this is a role that I have never experienced before, read before and I think the audience has never experienced this kind of acting piece from me. It’s a complete contrast to the kind of personality that is associated with me, so I am excited as an actor to do something completely new.”

The movie will be helmed by Te3n director Ribhu Dasgupta. On working with the actress he said, “The character is edgy, dark, and gritty along with being extremely emotional. So it is great to team up with someone like Parineeti, who is an extremely sincere actor and a powerful performer.”