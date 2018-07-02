Parineeti Chopra has a celebrity backup stylist! You've no idea who could it be

The recently held engagement party of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta was a star-studded affair. The best of Bollywood, decked up as their marvellous selves, dropped in. From Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Kajol to B-town's young brigade, the quotient of star-presence was high indeed. We also spotted Hasee Toh Phasee co-actors Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra. And hey, we never knew Sid was Pari's backup stylist! *Winks*

We just came across this Instagram story of Sidharth. He seems to be helping Pari with her dress from behind. The moment got captured and he gave it a hilarious twist.

You got a handsome stylist, girl!

This also reminded us of a sequence from their movie Hasee Toh Phasee. Only difference being that that sequence was one super romantic one, while this one was a goofy one. We wish they team up for a movie soon.

Noticeably, Sidharth's former beau Alia Bhatt was also in the party. She, Parineeti and Shraddha Kapoor, all looking equally pretty, also posed for a happy picture.

With Namaste England and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar in her kitty back to back, Parineeti is a busy girl now. Good that she is having some fun also!