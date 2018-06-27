Parineeti Chopra has this to say on sister Priyanka Chopra's alleged significant other Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are having a great time with each other. The actress got her alleged significant other to India and the two along with her family and few friends headed to Goa for a mini vacation. Priyanka's sister and actress Parineeti Chopra too joined them there and she had a wonderful time with her family and Nick. While she was at the Mumbai airport, Parineeti was asked about meeting Jonas, and she said, “It was a great catch up time. It was like a family trip and there were friends with us too. So it was a friends and a family trip actually. It was short and sweet. I was there for like 24 hours and I had a great time. It was a great trip.”

Parineeti also said that she missed her sister since the latter has been in the US for so many months. “I have not met my sister for months because she has been in America for the longest time. And whenever she travelled to Bombay, it was for a day or two. I wasn’t in Bombay either at that time. So this time when she came, I literally ran to her because I have not met her for months,” Parineeti said.

Just a few days back, Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra was also asked about meeting Nick. However, she said that it’s too early to comment on him since she hasn’t met him personally. In a conversation with DNA, when Mrs Chopra was asked to comment on her daughter’s choice, she said, “We just went out for dinner where Nick was present. But it was a large group. There were 10-odd people, so I didn’t get the time to know him that well. I’ve met him for the first time, so it’s too early to form an opinion.”