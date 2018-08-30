Parineeti Chopra is the latest red head in town

Post a short vacation in the Maldives, Jabariya Jodi actor Parineeti Chopra is back in the bay. And guess what? The actor is back with a killer transformation. It’s her new red hairdo we are talking about, which the actor is definitely pulling off with much flamboyance! If you have been wondering that the transformation is just for a change or a part of any of her upcoming films, we finally have Parineeti opening up about the same.

“I wanted to try something I have never done before. So Ruchika the film’s producer suggested we go red! Loved the idea so went ahead. But must say its veryyyy high maintenance it’s teaching me how to be a more patient human being. Haha!” said the Golmaal Again actor.

Parineeti was seen flaunting her red-head outside a salon on Thursday. Donning a big denim jacket and flip-flops, she hurriedly walked to her car but couldn’t escape the paps.

She also treated fans with many glimpses of her Maldives vacation, making us crave to be in her pictures!

Parineeti will be next seen in Namaste England along with Arjun Kapoor and is slated to hit the screens on 19th October, 2018. She also has Jabariya Jodi and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar in her kitty.