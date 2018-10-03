image
Wednesday, October 3rd 2018
English
Parineeti Chopra is upset with Arjun Kapoor and we know why

Bollywood

Parineeti Chopra is upset with Arjun Kapoor and we know why

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   October 03 2018, 7.07 pm
back
Arjun KapoorBollywoodDibakar BanerjeeEntertainmentHuma QureshiIshaqzaadenamaste englandparineeti chopraSandeep Aur Pinky Faraar
nextBillionaire from Baazaar is poor on music
ALSO READ

Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor raise the glam quotient at Namaste England promotions

India's most wanted Arjun Kapoor clears the air on his Jaguar

Arjun Kapoor knows every minute of my life: Parineeti Chopra