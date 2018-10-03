Parineeti Chopra is upset with Arjun Kapoor and we know why

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra have created a lot of buzz these days for their upcoming film Namaste England. As the film is set to hit the theaters on October 19 this year, the actors are leaving no stone unturned to promote their film. However, looks like there’s some issue between the films’s leading faces as Parineeti Chopra, who is upset with her reel life partner Arjun Kapoor.

During a recent promotional event, on the sets of India's Best Dramebaaz, after wrapping the shoot while posing for the paparazzi, Arjun Kapoor ditched his reel wife Parineeti for one of the show’s judges - Huma Qureshi. By the looks of it, Parineeti Chopra seems to be envying the chemistry.

The two share an amazing chemistry on screen and off screen. On occasion, we have come across their sweet banter and looking at their Tom and Jerry chemistry, they probably are the adorable BFF’s of Bollywood.

Talking about the film, Arjun and Parineeti have shared screen space for the second time, first being Ishaqzaade, Arjun Kapoor’s debut film. The two, post Namaste England, will once again be seen in director Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar which is slated to release in March 2019 next year.