Parineeti Chopra lauded for flaunting stretch marks on Instagram

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra's latest Instagram post has become an instant hit on the Internet. The 29-year-old who recently lost a oodles of weight posted an image of herself revealing stretch marks on her midriff. Fans lauded for being real.

Commenters noted it and voiced their support for the actress. Fans have hailed her not covering up her flaws and featuring a natural picture on social media. In contrast, a recent photoshoot of Kareena Kapoor for a magazine was heavily criticised on social media circles for digitally editing her post-pregnancy stretch marks.

Parineeti took break of three years after Kill Dil on 2014 to focus on her health and fitness. Speaking to a news agency about her fitness story, Parineeti said, "I have struggled with my weight. I was big and unhealthy, not chubby. I took it upon myself to work towards this. There was pressure of Bollywood to bring me on right part. I am fit now. People need to be fit no matter what size they are. I was big and unfit. It took me a year and half to reach here."

Presenting to you the first look of Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar 🙏🙏 #NewLook #SoMuchExcitement pic.twitter.com/dg1cBpZEhB — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) November 13, 2017

10th film 1 truth...Change is the only constant !!! Can’t wait to begin filming this one #sandeepaurpinkyfaraar @yrf @SAPFTheFilm pic.twitter.com/SjZJw9f8Nu — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) October 31, 2017

No 2 - the first look of Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar! pic.twitter.com/FkkLA8iTaH — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) November 13, 2017

Parineeti returned to the sets in 2017 to film Meri Pyaari Bindu which eventually went on to flop at the box office. However, she was last seen in box office blockbuster Golmaal 4. Her next films include Kesari alongside Akshay Kumar and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Namaste Canada both co-starring Arjun Kapoor. ​