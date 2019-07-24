Ranjini Maitra July 24 2019, 11.36 am July 24 2019, 11.36 am

Social media comes with a couple of challenges but the number of boons is much higher than that. While it has become easier to communicate and connect to celebrities, they themselves surely find it more convenient to convey themselves too. We recently came across Parineeti Chopra's latest tweet, in which she promised to lend a helping hand to an unemployed man from Mumbai!

It all happened after one of Parineeti's followers stumbled upon the boy in Mumbai's Bandra region and was offered to have her shoes cleaned. On learning that the boy did not have a job and was going hungry all day, the concerned woman bought him some food but didn't forget to share his story on social media too, along with a photo. This caught Parineeti'e eyes, who immediately offered help. ' I would like to help him and if he would like, find him a great job of his choice,' she wrote in her tweet.

Isn't that such a warm gesture? We hope Pari can help the boy out. All thanks to Twitter for this!

The actor is presently on a promotional spree for her next release Jabariya Jodi alongside Sidharth Malhotra. She recently visited the TV reality show Dance Deewane and shook a leg with none other than Madhuri Dixit.

Here we go Chane ke khet mein 💃🏻💃🏻 @ParineetiChopra pic.twitter.com/dhoDtrmKZj — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) July 22, 2019

We also hear that the two actors will be meeting real-life couples who had a 'pakadwa vivah', or forced marriage since the film revolves around that.