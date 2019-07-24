Parineeti Chopra, Radhika Apte and Manushi Chhillar flaunt rainbow-themed outfits; flag a new trend?

Antara Kashyap July 24 2019, 10.24 pm July 24 2019, 10.24 pm

There are very few actors in Bollywood who make social or political statements easily fearing criticism. However, there are a few actors who make an exception and speak about issues that matter in society. Parineeti Chopra is one of them. Remember how she called out a reporter who called periods 'a problem' and then talked about the importance around menstrual hygiene? The actor is back at making statements again, this time, however, with fashion. The actor was spotted donning a T-Shirt that had a rainbow coloured heart and the words 'Love is Love' written on them. Not only this, we further caught Radhika Apte and Manushi Chhillar in similar rainbow-coloured outfits and it is only fair to ask? Is this a start of something new?

The three actors' wearing rainbow outfits on the same day can be a mighty coincidence, but we think there might be a new trend or campaign brewing underneath. Parineeti Chopra has confirmed that she is planning to launch a campaign to voice the issue of LGBTQ rights. In a statement, she said, “Fashion has, is and will always make bold statements on issues affecting society. I have always strongly felt about equality and have always spoken against stereotypes and today I was celebrating India’s massive decision to decriminalise section 377. I will continue raising my voice on important societal issues through fashion because I feel as celebrities we need to bring attention to important things that are happening in and around us.”

Check out Parineeti's picture below:

View this post on Instagram Because ... love is love 🌈 #Pride A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on Jul 23, 2019 at 6:42am PDT

But the big question still remains, are Manushi and Radhika also a part of her campaign? We really hope that this campaign becomes big and we see all the leading ladies of Bollywood donning rainbow-themed outfits talking about equality. What a powerful movement that will be!

Check out Radhika and Manushi's pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika (@radhikaofficial) on Jul 24, 2019 at 7:22am PDT

View this post on Instagram Rainbow-ing 🌈 A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) on Jul 23, 2019 at 5:29am PDT