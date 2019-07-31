Priyanka Kaul July 31 2019, 12.57 pm July 31 2019, 12.57 pm

While most couples of the tinsel town choose to put on display their love life on social media, there are some who prefer to keep it under wraps. For Parineeti Chopra, this has forever been the case. While the rumours of her link-up with assistant director Charit Desai have been doing the rounds for long, she has always maintained silence over it. However the actress, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming movie Jabariya Jodi, recently opened up about her failed relationship in the past.

View this post on Instagram आर्मी 🦠 A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on Jul 28, 2019 at 6:34am PDT

Without taking any names, the actress was quoted by a news portal, "I have gone through one big heartbreak and I think it'll be the only one. Honestly, I was a mess. It was the worst time in my life because I had not seen any kind of rejection until then. I needed my family the most."

The actress seems to have clearly moved on and taken it all a learning experience as she further said, "But if anything changed in terms of maturity, it's all because of that. I thank God for giving me that phase early on in my life.”

Charit Desai, who was a part of her sister Priyanka Chopra’s wedding celebration in 2018, is rumoured to dating the budding actress. When the actress was asked to comment about its status, she once again chose to not confirm anything. A report in Mumbai Mirror quoted her saying, "I've never accepted or denied anything. My family, friends, and everybody around know the truth, and that's all that matters to me. I think the media expects us to make an announcement, but hey, it is my personal life for a reason. So yeah, no acceptance and no denial.” Now, this surely leaves us with more questions than answers.

Interestingly, Charit Desai's Instagram is filled with posts of Parineeti Chopra, starring in a tourism film he had shot for Australia.