Speculations regarding Parineeti Chopra's personal life have been running amok ever since she was seen alongside assistant director Charit Desai in an Instagram post by Priyanka Chopra. Since then, fans had been wondering and eagerly waiting for any news of a romance brewing between Parineeti and Charit. When asked at an event about her relationship with Charit, Parineeti said, " I've never accepted or denied anything. My family, friends, and everybody around know the truth, and that's all that matters to me. I think the media expects us to make an announcement, but hey, it is my personal life for a reason. So yeah, no acceptance and no denial"

It seems what fans are left with is just more speculation but no confirmations. Although her statement claiming that her family knows the truth suggests that there may be something between the two. Nevertheless, this continues to be speculation as there is no confirmation and going by Parineeti's statement, it does not seem like we will get to know more anytime soon.

True to her word, Parineeti has shared close to no information about her personal relationships on social media. Even the picture that led to all this speculation was one shared by her sister Priyanka at a pre-wedding dinner she hosted with hubby Nick Jonas.

Take a look at Priyanka's post here:

View this post on Instagram Friends.. family.. ❤️ A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Nov 27, 2018 at 9:35am PST

Therefore, considering that Parineeti will not be sharing her personal life, we can talk about her professional life. On the work front, she is very busy with a handful of films lined. She will be seen alongside Siddharth Malhotra in Jabariya Jodi, releasing on August 2 and will also be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with Arjun Kapoor. She will also be starting shooting for Bhuj: The Pride of India, The Girl On The Train and for a Saina Nehwal biopic for which she has been training intensively.