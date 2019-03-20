Parineeti Chopra, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and more join Ajay Devgn for Bhuj: The Pride of India

We earlier told you Ajay Devgn had come on board for Bhuj: The Pride of India for which he is set to play a squadron leader. The film revolves around the true story of a war-damaged IAF airstrip being recovered with the rigorous help of 300 local women and a brave leader (Vijay Karnik, played by Devgn). With actors such as Parineeti Chopra, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Rana Daggubati and Ammy Virk joining the cast, the film is now a true multi-starrer.

Sanjay Dutt, in the film, plays Ranchordas Svabhai Ravari, a 'Pagi' who can identify a person’s gender, height, and weight by their footprints. Dutt's character helps the army win the war. Sonakshi, on the other hand, will be playing Sunderben Jetha Madharparya, a farmer as well as a fearless social worker who brings 299 more women to rebuild a runway which is necessary for Indian Army officers to land. Another leading lady Parineeti Chopra will turn an Indian spy named Heena Rehman who stays in Lahore.

Madras regiment's Lt Colonel who was posted in the Vighakot chowki and was a part of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, will be essayed by Rana Daggubati. Rana's personality, as well as physique, perfectly suits his character. Punjabi star Ammy Virk is ready to step into Hindi cinema with this one. He will be essaying the role of a fighter pilot who plays a crucial role in winning the war.

That indeed looks like a powerful cast!

Karnik, the real hero, was glad his character was being essayed by Devgn. "We were fighting a war and if there had been any casualties of any of these women, it would have been a great loss. But I took the decision and it worked out. I had briefed them where they could take shelter if attacked and they followed it bravely. Also, I could only see Ajay Devgn essaying my character and I’m glad that he’s on board," he said.

