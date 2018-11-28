Parineeti Chopra twinning with Taimur Ali Khan is absolutely adorbs!

Bollywood actors, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son, Taimur Ali Khan, has managed to get a huge fan following since the day he was born. His well-wishers and paparazzi think the 2-year-old munchkin's cuteness is irresistible. Actor Parineeti Chopra shared a cute picture of her twinning with Taimur captioned, “Couldn’t help posting!” and she sounded absolutely honoured. Well, who won’t be? Taimur’s every moment makes it to the news and it would be an absolute privilege to be associated with someone as lovable as Taimur.

In the picture, Parineeti is spotted at the airport, donning a black Ramones tee which is exactly similar to that of Taimur’s who is posing a high amount of swag.

Well, the goofball is not only attracting the media attention but even the film fraternity can’t get enough of him. Recently, Ranveer Singh expressed his desire to work with Taimur in a movie, Deepika confessed that she always stalks the little superstar, Jacqueline called him the cutest little boy… the list is endless. We are sure Taimur enjoys all the love and attention that he gets!

Stay tuned to in.com for all the Bollywood updates.