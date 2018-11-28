image
Thursday, November 29th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Parineeti Chopra twinning with Taimur Ali Khan is absolutely adorbs!

Bollywood

Parineeti Chopra twinning with Taimur Ali Khan is absolutely adorbs!

Divya RamnaniDivya Ramnani   November 28 2018, 11.54 pm
back
Bollywoodcute TaimurDeepika PadukoneEntertainmentJacqueline Fernandezranveer singhTaimur Ali Khan
nextAnushka Sharma got Zero plans after film's release
ALSO READ

Harbhajan Singh met Geeta Basra, thanks to her driver!

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Wedding: Bride to be spotted chilling but where is the dulha?

Simmba: Ranveer Singh and Sonu Sood are simply bromance goals