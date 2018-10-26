Parineeti Chopra walks out of Anurag Basu's next!

Parineeti Chopra's last outing Namaste England was quite a dud at the box office. Neither the critics nor the audience found a reason to rate it high. Can that be a reason she is a little more cautious right now? You never know. But she has reportedly walked out of Anurag Basu's next, which is also being called the sequel of Basu's 2007 film, Life In A Metro.

Apparently, Pari's dates are all occupied, thanks to Kesari and Jabariya Jodi. Hence, she could not give Anurag the dates he asked for. But is that all?

We hear the actor isn't very keen to star in the film since she thinks it is too crowded. It is said to already star Rajkummar Rao. The likes of Ranbir Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra have been approached as well.

"There weren’t any date issues as they are likely to claim. In fact, Parineeti had an issue with the movie being overcrowded. She felt that she doesn’t need to do an ensemble film for now. This project has four stories and as many as six noted actors, so she decided to opt out," a source told DNA.

Interestingly, the most successful film of her career so far is a massive multi-starrer. Golmaal Again, released in 2017, turned out to be a blockbuster. Parineeti is presently also working on Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside Arjun Kapoor.