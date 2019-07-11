Abhishek Singh July 11 2019, 9.24 pm July 11 2019, 9.24 pm

Priyanka Chopra, after making her mark in Bollywood, made her course towards the West. The desi girl, in a couple of years, went on to become among one of the biggest names of Hollywood, with her television series and films. Now, it won't be wrong to say that PeeCee is a global star in true sense. Interestingly, the actor is coming back to her roots with The Sky is Pink, and we can't keep calm. While PeeCee has worked with a plethora of B-townies, we are yet to see her alongside her cousin and actor, Parineeti Chopra. In fact, at a song launch of her film Jabariya Jodi, the Chopra junior revealed her choice of genre, in which she would like to work with the Barfi actor.

Parineeti, though, is not in the song but in the film we will see her in a desi avatar, and she was asked if she can be the new desi girl after PeeCee. To which, Chopra junior was quick to say that no one can be a desi girl apart from the original and that is her sister Priyanka Chopra. Upon being asked that when can one expect to see the Chopra siblings together on the big screen, this is what she had to say, "It's a very good thought and I would love to share screen space with my sister, all we need is a good script to be cast together. I would love to do an action film with her."

Here, take a look at this:

Well, we hope that all the filmmakers and writers are listening to this and paying heed to what Parineeti is saying. And well, we don't mind to see the Chopra sisters kicking some asses on the big screen, bring it on!