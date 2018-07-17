Parineeti Chopra's brother was asked if he wants to act too and his answer is...

Priyanka Chopra and her cousin, Parineeti Chopra have made a mark for themselves in the world of showbiz. While Priyanka is a global movie star, Parineeti has impressed many with some stellar performances ever since she made her debut a few years back. But what about the male members of the Chopra family? Priyanka's sibling, Siddharth is engaged in business, but not much is known about Parineeti's brother, Sahaj Chopra.

Well, just like Sidharth, Sahaj too doesn't have any plans to act. In a conversation with IANS, Sahaj said that he is happy with where her sisters have reached. "We (the brothers) love our sisters. We support them and are happy with what they have done and how they have reached where they have reached. We have their back and vice-versa," Sahaj was quoted.

But that doesn't mean he wants to join them as an actor as he further added, "I have never thought of acting. I have been with my father and in business. I am happy being here."

Well, it's good to see the brothers being by their sisters' side.