Parineeti Chopra’s ‘khala’ moment with Sania Mirza’s son is too adorable for words!

Divya Ramnani April 02 2019, 12.06 pm April 02 2019, 12.06 pm

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and tennis player Sania Mirza’s are the ultimate BFF’s in tinsel town. The two are often spotted hanging out with each other. However, looks like Parineeti has now found a new chilling partner related to Sania. We are talking about Sania Mirza’s little munchkin, Izhaan Mirza Malik, who is ruling the internet ever since he was born. In an adorable post shared by the Namaste England actor on her Instagram, we could see her bonding with baby Izhaan.

The picture had the five-month-old Izhaan sitting comfortably on Parineeti’s lap and he tried chewing her hand. Not to miss Parineeti Chopra’s khala moment and those super-delightful expressions. Dressed up in a white t-shirt and black latex pants, Parineeti looked gorgeous as usual. In her caption, Parineeti wrote that Izzu (Izhaan) is edible and that she wants to eat him. But, currently, he is trying to eat her hand. She also asked Sania if she can keep him forever. Well, guess it was love at first sight!

As an excited mommy, Sania Mirza was quick to respond. Under Parineeti’s post, she replied, “Awee.” Reportedly, Parineeti Chopra decided to take some time off from her professional commitments and visited Sania’s residence in Dubai.

Sania Mirza often makes it a point to treat fans with some of the most adorable pictures of baby Izhaan. He was born to Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik on October 30, 2018.

View this post on Instagram #Moments 💖🤱🏽👼🏽 #Allhamdulillah A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) on Nov 21, 2018 at 8:59am PST

Workwise, Parineeti Chopra’s latest outing Kesari, co-starring Akshay Kumar has done great business at the box office. She will be next seen in the Saina Nehwal biopic, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Jabariya Jodi. On the other hand, Sania Mirza will be back to playing tennis in 2020 during the upcoming Tokyo Olympics and she is working really hard for it!