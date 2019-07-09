Darshana Devi July 09 2019, 5.38 pm July 09 2019, 5.38 pm

Bollywood A-listers are synonymous to busy bees. Just like Parineeti Chopra, who currently has her plate full of films. At present, she is undergoing hardcore training for her upcoming film Saina, which is a biopic on sportswoman Saina Nehwal. Of late, she has been seemingly spending hours at the court to step into the shoes of the ace badminton player and has been frequently treating us with glimpses of her prep too. But there’s much more on her schedule than just the badminton matches.

Taking to her Instagram account on Tuesday, Parineeti shared her super busy schedule for the next three weeks that is making her die of nerves! She wrote that she just has 3 weeks for her film Jabariya Jodi to hit the screens, and that she also has to start work on the remake of Girl On The Train to go on floors, plus she is shifting her apartment. Goddamn, that’s quite a jam-packed schedule! “JJ promotions, GOTT prep, Saina prep, house shift-all in three weeks!” wrote the actor who is also an active Instagrammer.

Parineeti Chopra's Instagram story

Pari will begin shooting for the remake of the Hollywood thriller The Girl On The Train at the end of July. As reported earlier, she will be staying in the UK for as long as two months to shoot for the movie and the Hasee Toh Phasee actor is excited for that as she will get the chance to reunite with her college pals.