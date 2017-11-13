Parineeti dances her heart out as Golmaal Again enters the 200 crore club

Parineeti is finally happy after the ‘singham’ success of ‘Golmaal Again’! Post ‘Ishaqzaade‘, the actress is delivering a hit after 5 long years. The gap in between is full of average or flop films. But ‘Golmaal Again’ was the lucky spell for her, as Parineeti now celebrates the film’s entry into the 200 crore club. This is a first time not only for Parineeti but for Ajay Devgn as well.

Golmaal Again marked the comeback in Hindi horror- comedy genre. This was the fourth installment of the Golmaal film franchise and Devgn's tenth film collaboration with Rohit Shetty. Along with the previous cast of Golmaal series, the movie featured Tabu, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Prakash Raj.

After ‘Daawat-E-Ishq’ in 2014, Pari took a 2-year break to get herself and her choices in shape. The actor is currently busy with her next ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ which also stars Arjun Kapoor. Both the actors are currently in Delhi shooting for the film. ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ is slated to release on 3rd August 2018.