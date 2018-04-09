Parmanu: John Abraham now files three criminal complaints against KriArj’s Prernaa Arora

The struggle for a smooth entry in the theatres continues for John Abraham and Diana Penty starrer ‘Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran’. The on-going dispute between its producers, KriArj and JA Entertainment, has taken an ugly turn now as John Abraham has filed three criminal cases against Prernaa Arora.

In a recent official statement, John’s JA Entertainment stated, “John Abraham, Director of M/s JA Entertainment has filed three criminal complaints against Prernaa Arora and her company, KriArj Entertainment for cheating, breach of trust, defamation and offences committed under the Information Technology Act.”

JA Entertainment also added, “John Abraham, through his production house JA Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. had signed a Co-production agreement with Prernaa Arora’s company Kriarj Entertaiment Pvt. Ltd. wherein Kriarj had agreed to pay Rs 35 crores to John’s company to cover the cost of production, fees of all actors and other production related expenses and had also agreed to additionally bear the Print and Advertisement expenses (P&A) for the film Parmanu- The Story of Pokhran against which John had agreed to assign the exploitation rights and 50% IPR of the film to Prernaa’s company. ”

The statement further read, “However, after Prernaa’s repeated delays in making payments by stopping cheque payments and giving wrong bank transfer details (UTR numbers) at every stage and refusal to pay the last tranches of payment, which were critical for completing the post-production work of the film, John followed the due process as laid down by law. He first gave a legal notice to cure the breach and after Prernaa’s failure to cure the breaches, John terminated the agreement with Prernaa in order to save his film.”

JA Entertainment in their statement has also alleged that Prernaa Arora had illegally blocked the online publicity material of the film which was launched by John. It also claims that Prernaa has already recovered the expenditure in excess from various third parties and still did not pay him his dues. The disgruntled actor eventually opted for the legal support.

Earlier, a written complaint was filed against John and his production company JA Entertainment by Prernaa Arora's KriArj Entertainment. “Complaint was filed by Kriarj Entertainment for commission of various criminal offences including cheating, breach of trust, fraud, misappropriation of funds and copyright infringement due to John and his company duping KriArj Entertainment out of the crores of rupees invested by KriArj Entertainment towards the production of the film Parmanu,” KriArj had said in a statement.