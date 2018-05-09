Parmanu row: HC tells all parties involved to find a solution by May 10

The legal battle between John Abraham and KriArj Entertainment seems to be never-ending. This, however, has led Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran grab attention for all the wrong reasons. While JA Entertainment accused KriArj of delayed payments, KriArj accused JA of fraud and unmet deadlines. The film’s release date has also gone through multiple changes. The recent reports say that the High Court has come with an order for both the parties.

DNA reports that JA Entertainment took the matter of pending dues amounting to 5.65 crores to the court on April 20. Moreover, it accused KriArj of failing to deposit Rs 10 crores into the escrow account for the movie’s publicity and marketing. Well, this isn’t enough. Multiple other financiers reportedly turned up to the court too to demand their pending dues from KriArj. Sources told DNA that the High Court agreed that the movie should be released and the earnings from it should be deposited in the court, from which the accusers would be paid. The court passed a deadline up to May 10, asking the parties to find a solution agreeable by all parties. The next hearing is scheduled on May 10.

Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran is based on the nuclear bomb test explosions conducted by the Indian Army at Pokhran in 1998, during the time of PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's tenure. The film has John Abraham as the lead and is directed by Abhishek Sharma.