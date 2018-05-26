Parmanu starts on a slow note, fails to beat the first day collection of John’s last 3 releases

After many delays and legal tussles, John Abraham-starrer Parmanu has finally hit the screens. The film has received mixed to positive reviews, and it has taken a slow start at the box office. The film, which is also produced by John, has collected Rs 4.75 crore on day one which of course a bit lower than the expectations.

Parmanu has been released in 1935 screens and looking at the screen count the collection of the movie is surely low. But, then we cannot ignore the fact that the movie has been released without any promotional activity. If at all, Parmanu has received publicity because of the tussle between the producers. The semi-final of IPL too can be one of the factors why the film didn’t fare well on its day one.

Meanwhile, if we look at the first day collection of John’s last three films, Parmanu has failed to beat those too. Rocky Handsome had collected Rs 5.19 crore on day one, the first day collection of Dishoom was Rs 11 crore, and Force 2 had collected Rs 5.62 crore.

Well, it is expected that on Saturday, Parmanu will show a growth. But, then once again it will be interesting to see how much it will collect on Sunday when the IPL final is scheduled to take place.