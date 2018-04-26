Parmanu teaser: John Abraham and Diana Penty unveil India’s little known secret

Earlier this month John Abraham’s Parmanu – The Story of Pohkran hit the news over a rift that broke between producers John Abraham and Prerna Arora of KriArj Entertainment. Though there were issues overpayments, it all seems to have been settled now. John and Prerna have come together to make an announcement on the release of the film. With a release date fixed for May 25, producer John Abraham has shared a teaser for his upcoming film.

The much-awaited teaser begins with a voice-over by actor Boman Irani. Some of the most notable achievements of the country are highlighted in the first few seconds. He goes on to highlight one historical event that occurred in 1998, an event which ‘shook’ the world and remained buried inside history books. Parmanu attempts to recreate the events of 1998 and bring to light of India’s first nuclear mission in Pokhran.

The experiments at Pokhran helped India achieve its status as a nuclear power. While this story is known by many, a lot of people are still unaware of the events. Through Parmanu – The Story of Pokhran, John and Diana Penty want people to know all about the daring mission to make India a nuclear state.

In a statement, John said, ‘Much in line with India’s journey to becoming a nuclear power, our film’s journey to its release has also had its own ups and downs! However, it is perhaps a befitting tribute to the true heroes of our nuclear programme — our army and our scientists, that Parmanu is releasing in the same month as we are celebrating 20 years of Operation Shakti – India’s nuclear test explosions in Pokhran in May 1998.”

Parmanu was scheduled to release on May 4, but legal tussles between the production houses delayed the film. Parmanu – The Story of Pokhran will clash with Fry Day featuring Varun Sharma and Govinda and Harshvardhan Kapoor’s Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, which are releasing the same day.