Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran to now release on May 4

First published: April 04, 2018 09:14 PM IST | Updated: April 04, 2018 09:17 PM IST

Amidst the ongoing Parmanu row, Bollywood actor John Abraham has dropped a brand new poster of Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran. Adding to that, the poster carries the new release date of the film, 4th May.

Meanwhile, a written complaint has been filed against John and his production company JA Entertainment by Prernaa Arora's KriArj Entertainment. “Complaint was filed by Kriarj Entertainment for commission of various criminal offences including cheating, breach of trust, fraud, misappropriation of funds and copyright infringement due to John and his company duping KriArj Entertainment out of the crores of rupees invested by KriArj Entertainment towards the production of the film Parmanu,” KriArj has said in a statement.

The actor had terminated the partnership with KriArj Entertainment and said that the company has no rights over the film. In fact, JA Entertainment published a trade notice in a city paper on Sunday to declare the news. However, KriArj had dubbed this decision as “invalid and illegal”.

John Abraham’s Parmanu was earlier slated to release in December 2017. However, it got delayed to avoid the clash with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. Later, the film was again pushed to avoid the clash with Anushka Sharma’s Pari. Incidentally, KriArj was also co-producing Pari.

 

