Party Chale On: FINALLY a Race 3 number we can groove on

Be it the trailer or the songs, none of the elements of Race 3 have impressed us. While the trailer was strictly average, the song Selfish made us selfish and we decided to close it half-way. And what can we say about the song Allah Duhai Hai. Just that only Allah could save us from it. However, now the makers have finally come up with something that has impressed us a bit.

The new song titled Party Chale On has been released and guess what, it is far better than the previous tracks of the film. We aren’t saying that this one is something amazing, but if we compare it with the previously released songs than this one is surely quite kickass.

However, we cannot ignore the fact that the tune reminds us of Sooraj Dooba Hai from Roy. The song too featured Jacqueline Fernandez.

If we talk about the video of the song, the two ladies, Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah steal the show with their killer moves. However, Bhai doesn’t impress us much here and we don’t want to comment on Bobby Deol’s dancing skills. Oh and yes, Saqib Saleem is also there in the song.

Directed by Remo D’Souza, the film is releasing on June 15, 2018.