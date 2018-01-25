Parvatii Nair catches Mohanlal’s attention

Parvatii Nair is all set to begin the New Year with Udhaynidhi and Priyadharshan's Nimir. The actress has started shooting for her next project with Mohanlal and Ajoy Varma. Interestingly, Parvatii in a recent interview with indianexpress.com said that the director saw her when she was shooting for Nimir. “Mohanlal sir had also seen the film and appreciated my performance in the film. I was initially nervous but Mohanlal sir was so simple that all my nervousness vanished. I was very cool and chilled out after that,” she said.

When asked about her comfort level with multi-starrers she said, “When the story is narrated to me, they used to make it feel like my character was the most important one. Eventually, when the movie comes out, you’ll be like ‘Oh I didn’t know this person was there or this would happen,’ I never wanted to play a random character in a movie,” Parvatii frankly admitted.

“For example, when it is a Kamal Haasan’s movie where everybody else in that film is bigger, it is fine. There was a lot to learn. But if it is a small film, I won’t be happy doing that,” she added.

Taking onus for her selections of films, she said she doesn’t blame anyone or regret her choices. The actress said, “Eventually, whatever I have chosen has only made me grow. Today, the movies I am doing are way better than what I did 2-3 years back — from all perspectives. I now know what I deserve.”

Parvatii is quite confident that her role will not be compared to the original. “I feel I won’t have too many comparisons. I feel my role looks quite different from Anushree’s role. And, the family background is different,” she said.

Nimir is an upcoming Tamil comedy-drama starring Udhayanidhi Stalin, Namitha Pramod, and Parvatii Nair. It is a remake of the 2016 Malayalam film Maheshinte Prathikaaram, with changes made to the screenplay to suit the cultural and regional tastes of the Tamil audience. The film is scheduled to release on January 26, 2018.