image
  3. Bollywood
Parveen Babi Birth Anniversary: When the late actor picked on Amitabh Bachchan and Shatrughan Sinha hilariously

Bollywood

Parveen Babi Birth Anniversary: When the late actor picked on Amitabh Bachchan and Shatrughan Sinha hilariously

Parveen Babi worked with the industry's best names, rightfully broke stereotypes and was at the top of her game when she was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

back
Parveen BabiShekhar SumanSimply Shekhar
nextParveen Babi Birth Anniversary: Shekhar Suman shares his experience of hosting the deceased actress in her last interview

within