Parveen Babi Birth Anniversary: When the late actor picked on Amitabh Bachchan and Shatrughan Sinha hilariously

Ranjini Maitra April 04 2019, 12.17 am April 04 2019, 12.17 am

She was so beautiful, it looked unreal to many; and how she gradually withdrew herself to become a recluse, is something many of us still ponder over. Parveen Babi, who would have turned 70 on Thursday, was one of the most successful actors of her era. Parveen worked with the industry's best names, rightfully broke stereotypes and was at the top of her game when she was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia. A strange fear and suspicion crept in her life, eventually destroying her relationships, her career, and her sanity.

Anyone who has explored her on-screen and through her interviews, however, would remember her as this gorgeous woman, sporting a British accent that fit her perfectly and the one who wore the armour of grace, humour and confidence. Her presence would linger after she stopped speaking, and it was in stark contrast with gloom and the loneliness that she was put through in her last days. Parveen had made an appearance on Shekhar Suman's talk show 'Simply Shekhar' wherein she left pieces of her wit and at the same time, picked on her contemporary superstars without any apology.

"In the film industry, there was always a big joke. If you are a bigger star, you carry the bigger mirror. And Mr Shatrughan Sinha, whose ego, if not the stardom was big, used to carry the largest mirror and we all used to laugh. And my ego was so secured that I could do with the littlest mirror," she chuckled.

Host Shekhar Suman soon insisted she shares one of the best jokes she had heard. But Shekhar didn't foresee the 'joke' she was about to crack. "I thought the biggest joke of the millennium was Amitabh Bachchan being nominated for the star of the millennium, superseding Mr Marlon Brando, Mr Elvid Presley, Sir Laurence Olivier, Sir Alec Guinness, Michael Jackson, I mean, everybody," Parveen giggled.

She and Amitabh Bachchan appeared together in over ten films together and Bachchan too, by then, was one of the biggest stars of Indian cinema. That didn't stop her from remarking that she met men far more good-looking than him.

"And the even bigger joke was when Mr Amitabh Bachchan was nominated for the ten most handsome men of the Indian century. Now, with all due respect, Mr Amitabh Bachcan has always been known for his acting, not for his appearance," she went on to add.

'I don't know whether to laugh or to cry', a puzzled Shekhar is seen confessing. But Parveen? She meant what she said and she would stick to it.

But, here's what struck us the most in that interview.

"Life is the most precious phenomena on the face of this earth and we must respect it. We must cherish it. If we have it, we must thank god for it and we must make the best out of it," she said, with a broad smile on her face. Years later, the same woman would abandon everything and fly to the US because she believed everyone was involved in a conspiracy against her. Upon her return to India, she was found dead in her apartment one day. It came to notice only after she didn't collect her milk and newspaper for three days.

That was an unfortunate end of a beautiful life that deserved to live longer, healthier and happier!