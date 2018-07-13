Pataakha: It’s a wrap for the Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan-starrer

Dangal girl Sanya Malhotra is all set for her second film titled Pataakha. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film also stars Radhika Madan in the lead role. The first look of the actresses and the poster of the movie was released a few days ago, and it had impressed much. The latest update on the film reveals that the team has wrapped up the shooting and the film is now headed for post-production.

The movie is a comedy-drama about two sisters named Badki and Chhutki. The Vishal Bhardwaj directorial is based on an acclaimed short story by writer Charan Singh Pathik. The movie also stars Sunil Grover and Vijay Raaz. It will be hitting the screens on September 28, 2018. Pataakha is all set to clash with Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma-starrer Sui Dhaaga. The stills of the film reveal that it’s set in a small town. It will be interesting to see which movie will grab the attention of the audiences.

While Pataakha will be Sanya’s second big screen outing, it marks Radhika Madan’s Bollywood debut. She has been a known face in the TV industry. This means that Radhika joins Mouni Roy and Dipika Kakar who are also known TV actresses and are making their Bollywood debut this year.