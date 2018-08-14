Pataakha: Priyanka Chopra goofs up Vishal Bhardwaj's next 'A'-ct

7 Khoon Maaf directed by Vishal Bhardwaj proved to be one of the career-defining films for Priyanka Chopra. The actress and the director had worked together in Kaminey too. And since then they have maintained a good rapport. She recently gave him a helping hand to promote his upcoming film Pataakha too. The actress took to Twitter to share the poster of the film and stated that she can’t wait to watch the movie.

Presenting the first look of #Patakha! Congratulations @VishalBhardwaj and team. I can’t wait to watch this film Sir... I know it will be awesome! Let’s show some love everyone! pic.twitter.com/8MXclT3gMl — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 13, 2018

We are sure that Priyanka’s intention was only to do good and get some attention for the film. But blame it on excitement, Priyanka got the spelling of film’s name wrong. She has written it as ‘Patakha’ whereas the correct spelling of the film is ‘Pataakha’. This is actually not a big mistake, but then it can have an effect on the trends and hashtags that have become quite important on the social media. Just saying!

Till date, all the posters of the film have the title written in Hindi, but from the actors to the director, everyone is using Pataakha in their tweets.

Well Priyanka, if for you 7 khoon are maaf, then this small mistake can also be forgiven.

Talking about Pataakha, the movie stars Sanya Malhotra, Radhika Madan and Sunil Grover in the lead roles. The movie is slated to hit the screens on September 28, 2018.