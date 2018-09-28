Pataakha receives a thumbs up on Twitter!

Vishal Bhardwaj’s Pataakha, starring Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan has finally hit the theatres today (September 28). Made under the banners of KYTA Productions and Vishal Bhardwaj Films, the comedy-drama is all about the sister-duo who simply hate each other. For those who are skeptical of watching it, we are making it a little easy for you! Here’s giving you an overlook of what the audience has to say after the first day-first show.

The film received a wide round of applause for the ‘brilliant acting’ delivered by Sanya and Radhika. A major part of the audience felt that the actors lived their characters and the look of the film is ‘authentic’. Among all, Sanya and Sunil Grover are the ones who are highly acclaimed by many. A few are surprised with Grover’s performance and have even compared him with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Only a handful of people criticized it for being 'humourless’. Overall, it’s already a hit on twitter!

An amazing film! Brilliantly portrayed the relation between sisters! ❤@sanyamalhotra07 ma'am, @radhikamadan01 ma'am, @WhoSunilGrover sir wonderfully acted all of you.@VishalBhardwaj sir you are a director par excellence. #Pataakha — Aheli (@aheli45) September 28, 2018

Wow #Pataakha is a gem of movies in recent time. @WhoSunilGrover has excelled in his role to the fullest. You are inspiration sir! Please watch this amazing flick guys! Mind blowing work by @VishalBhardwaj @rekha_bhardwaj as well. — Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) September 27, 2018

#Pataakha Four brilliant performances in this film.



Radhika Madan & Sanya are ridiculously good. Its like they gave their everything to get into their roles. And Sunil Grover is a huge surprise. He gives a kind of performance you would expect only Nawazuddin to pull it off. — Od (@odshek) September 27, 2018

The film, which is based on Charan Singh Pathik’s short story titled Do Behnein (Two Sisters), is set in the backdrop of Rajasthan. It also stars Vijay Raaz, Namit Das, Saanand Varma and Abhishek Duhan.