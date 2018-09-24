Pataakha Trailer 2: Sanya and Radhika’s ensuing war is once again the highlight

Here comes another trailer of Vishal Bhardwaj’s comedy-drama Pataakha and it’s equally madcap as the first one. In the first trailer, we saw two warring sisters Genda ‘Chhutki’ Kumari (Sanya Malhotra) and Champa ‘Badki’ Kumari (Radhika Madan) hellbent on making each other’s live miserable. Their fights aren’t just limited to verbal ones, but they indulge in proper catfights and we also have Sunil Grover as Dipper Naradmuni, a friend who loves provoking the sisters.

The second trailer picks up from where the first one ended as we see the sisters landing up in the same house, post marriage, unintentionally. Their hatred for each other continues and Sunil Grover further provokes them as he calls their relationship as India-Pakistan war. Vijay Raaz who essays their father is unable to devise a plan of action to make his daughters call for a truce.

The second trailer has indeed set the bar high as its replete with entertaining dialogue delivery between the sisters. This Vishal Bhardwaj directorial is slated to release on September 28, 2018. It is based on Charan Singh Pathik’s short story titled Do Behnein (Two Sisters). Radhika Madan who portrays the lead role, is a popular face on the small screen, marking her big screen debut with this film.