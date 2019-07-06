Pati Patni Aur Woh: Ananya Panday spills the beans on her physical preps for the film

Rushabh Dhruv July 06 2019, 5.22 pm July 06 2019, 5.22 pm

Even before the release of her debut film - Student Of The Year 2 - newbie Ananya Panday had already bagged her second film. The 20-year-old star, who is Bollywood actor Chunky Panday’s daughter, is all set to share the screen space with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in her next. Titled as Pati Patni Aur Woh, the film is a remake of the 1978 film by the same name. Interestingly, Panday's role in the flick is that of an older secretary, whose boss has a liking towards her. And as a part of her preparations for the film, Ananya is currently on a strict weight-gaining spree, under the guidance of her pilates master Yasmin Karachiwala.

In a recent interaction with Mid-Day, Ananya talked about her experience on gaining the extra kilos. "Mine is a different kind of struggle because it's tough to gain weight. I'm eating every two hours. The idea is to up the protein content. You want to gain the right kind of weight, so it's not about eating anything as you wish," the actor said. We could not agree more with the actor! Well, eating everything is not right, but consuming the right food is all that matters. The actress is, reportedly, required to put on five kilos for her role before the movie rolls in Lucknow later this month.

In the same interview, Ananya also spoke about her recent step to stop cyber-bullying, where she has launched an app called So+. She said, "When your family gets affected by the bullying you encounter, that affects you. I often wonder, if this happens to my sister, what would I do? She is 15. At [a young age], our minds aren't fully [developed], and we judge ourselves based on what we read about us." Panday added, "I hope to provide that safe environment, and means for people to tackle such situations."